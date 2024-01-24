Grant Williams sparks scuffle with Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic

New team, same antagonizing style of play for Grant Williams.

The ex-Boston Celtics forward, now with the Dallas Mavericks, was at the center of an altercation during Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. Just four minutes into the matchup, Williams got tangled up with Suns superstar Kevin Durant and was called for a defensive foul. Williams stood over Durant while having words for the official.

Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic took exception to Williams standing over Durant and shoved him out of the way. Williams returned the favor with a shove of his own and the two sides had to be separated by teammates.

Watch the scuffle below:

KD, Nurkic and Grant Williams were all given techs for this altercation. pic.twitter.com/L7IOTiMYhf — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2024

Williams, Durant, and Nurkic each received technical fouls for their involvement in the dust-up. The altercation seemed to fuel Williams, who scored more points in the first quarter vs. Phoenix (eight) than he did in Monday's loss to his former team (two).

The C's will welcome Williams back to TD Garden when they face the Mavs on March 1.