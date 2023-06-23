Exclusive: Stevens talks Porzingis, new CBA, trade rumors, the Jays and more

The Boston Celtics have had a busy offseason so far and NBA free agency hasn't even started.

The most impactful move the Celtics have made so far came earlier this week when they acquired center Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies. The C's also acquired two first-round picks from the Grizzlies as part of the trade. The cost to make that trade for Boston was sending Marcus Smart to Memphis, and moving Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a 2023 second-round pick to Washington.

It was a blockbuster deal, but the Celtics still have more work to do over the offseason to finalize their roster for training camp in the fall.

Our Celtics insider Chris Forsberg sat down with team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens for an exclusive interview Friday. They talked about the trade, the new assistant coach hirings, the new CBA, Malcolm Brogdon's injury and much more.

Here's a rundown of some of the topics discussed in the interview. You can also listen to the whole thing in a new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast, or watch it on YouTube (links below).

Celtics Talk: To Beal, or not to Beal? That is the question | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Marcus Smart trade

Making trades isn't easy, especially when it involves the longest-tenured player on the team moving on. Smart played nine seasons in Boston and helped the Celtics transform from a rebuilding franchise to a perennial contender that made five trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance during his tenure.

Stevens talked with us about how difficult it was to trade Smart and how the team will fill that leadership void going forward.

Chris Forsberg sits down with Brad Stevens to discuss how difficult the Marcus Smart trade was to do, and how to fill the leadership void

New assistant coaches

The Celtics have made some excellent additions to their coaching staff this offseason. They've hired Charles Lee from the Milwaukee Bucks and Sam Cassell from the Philadelphia 76ers. Lee is highly respected around the league. Cassell has been an assistant coach for more than a decade and won three titles as a player, including in 2008 with the Celtics.

Stevens said both of them have been at the Celtics' facility all week and have brought great energy to the group.

Brad Stevens tells Chris Forsberg that new assistant coaches Charles Lee and Sam Cassell have been at the facility all week

The NBA's new CBA

The new CBA has strict penalties for teams that go deep into the luxury tax and over the new "second apron." Stevens admitted that the new CBA "definitely is factoring into every decision that we make."

Brad Stevens speaks exclusively with Chris Forsberg about how the NBA's new CBA impacted the Celtics offseason approach

Kristaps Porzingis

The Celtics acquired the veteran center from the Washington Wizards late Wednesday night as part of a three-team trade that also sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Stevens likes Porzingis' versatility, outside shooting and much more.

"I've been really impressed with his growth," Stevens said.

Stevens also discussed whether it's possible to build a roster with three large salaries. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Porzingis are all making more than $30 million next season, and it won't be long before the Jays are both earning $50-plus million per year.

Brad Stevens talks about the Celtics trading for Kristaps Porzingis, and the salary cap juggling they'll have to do with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen, Brown, and Porzingis

Malcolm Brogdon injury and trade rumors

The veteran point guard reportedly was involved in a three-team deal between the Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week. That deal ultimately fell apart. Brogdon's injury status has been a storyline over the last few weeks, too.

Stevens said the team expects Brogdon to be back at the start of next season, which is good news for the C's.

Brad Stevens talks exclusively with Chris Forsberg about the three-team deal involving Malcolm Brogdon that fell apart late Wednesday night, and how it will impact Brogdon's future with the Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Stevens explains how he wants his two superstars to approach the offseason. He also noted that both of them will have to take on even more of a leadership role next season.

Brad Stevens reveals what he hopes to see from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum this offseason

Jordan Walsh

The Celtics' lone pick of the 2023 NBA Draft came at No. 38 overall in the second round, and they selected Arkansas wing Jordan Walsh. Stevens thinks Walsh has the potential to be a real difference maker on defense.

Brad Stevens talks about the Celtics only draft pick on Thursday, forward Jordan Walsh from Arkansas

Full Interview

Watch the interview in its entirety below.

Chris Forsberg sits down with Brad Stevens to discuss trading Marcus Smart, adding Kristaps Porzingis, and how the new CBA impacted the Celtics approach to the offseason.