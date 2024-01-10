With less than a second left on the clock in the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, Grant Williams stepped up to the free-throw line with a chance to win the game. In an attempt to get in Williams' head, Mitchell walked up to the forward and started to talk trash.

In a moment that would soon go viral, Williams could be seen mouthing the words, "Imma make 'em both."

Williams missed both, and the Celtics would fall to the Cavaliers in overtime.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Williams relived the moment by watching a video of Mitchell speaking on his point of view of the missed free throws.

"I think one of the funniest things was that after he missed, he grabbed the net," Mitchell said of Williams with a laugh. "After the second one, he grabbed it after the second one as if the rim had moved -- like it wasn't his fault he missed both. Like, bruh, you done [expletive] it up already, might as well just take this 'L' and go right back to the bench."

Williams chimed in, adding that Mitchell is not the first person to call him out for grabbing the rim after the missed shots.

"(Marcus) Smart said, 'You walked up to the rim like it moved.' And I said, in all honesty, bro, the second free throw went in and out, and I was just mad at the fact that it wouldn't fall."

The ridicule didn't end there for Williams either as he revealed referee Tony Brothers also called him out in the overtime period.

Donovan Mitchell trolls Grant Williams for his "Imma make 'em both" moment 😂



"I actually yelled at Tony Brothers, and he was like, 'Oh, it's not my fault you missed the [expletive] free throw,'" Williams said as he broke into laughter.

In a moment that was hard to swallow at the time, it's good to see the now-Dallas Maverick laugh it off and learn from it. The fifth-year power forward has come into his own in his first season in Dallas, averaging a career-high 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. The Boston Celtics will likely use Williams' $6.2 million TPE should they make a move prior to the trade deadline.