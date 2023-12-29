Defining Moments: Isaiah Thomas' record-setting fourth quarter vs. Heat

Seven years ago Saturday, the King of the Fourth was born.

Isaiah Thomas was already enjoying a strong start to his second full season with Celtics when Boston hosted the Miami Heat on Dec. 30, 2016. He entered the night as the C's leading scorer and was beginning to develop a reputation as a clutch fourth-quarter performer.

It's safe to say Thomas solidified that reputation that night at TD Garden.

The 5-foot-9 point guard erupted for a career-high 52 points and scored 29 points in the fourth quarter alone -- an NBA record that still stands today -- to carry the Celtics to a thrilling 117-114 victory.

Thomas was an inferno in the final 12 minutes, hitting 9 of 13 shots and 6 of 8 3-pointers to go along with five free throws. He scored all but six of Boston's 35 points in the quarter, hitting clutch shot after clutch shot to stave off the Heat.

"It just felt like I was out there by myself, working on my game in the gym, throwing up everything and it was going in," Thomas said after the game, via the Associated Press. "It was a special feeling."

That game was just one highlight in a magical season for Thomas, who finished third in the NBA in scoring (28.9 points per game) to help a scrappy Celtics team win 53 regular-season games and make it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

You can relive Thomas' epic night in the video player above, courtesy of VA New England.