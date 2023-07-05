Report: C's send Grant Williams to Mavs in three-team deal

The Grant Williams era in Boston appears to be over.

The Celtics are sending the 24-year-old forward to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Williams, a restricted free agent, will join Dallas on a four-year contract worth $54 million via sign-and-trade.

Boston will receive three second-round draft picks (2024, 2025, and 2028) in the deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The San Antonio Spurs are the third team involved and will receive veteran wing Reggie Bullock plus an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030.

Williams averaged career highs in points per game (8.1), rebounds per game (4.6), and assists per game (1.7) while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor (39.4 percent from 3) in 79 games last season. He served as one of the C's top frontcourt defenders and developed into a key depth piece during his four seasons with the team.

Boston originally selected the Tennessee product with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.