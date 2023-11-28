Celtics to meet Pacers in knockout stage of In-Season Tournament

The Boston Celtics beat the odds to win Group C and advance to the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night.

They needed to win Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls by at least 23 points and get some help from the Brooklyn Nets in their game vs. the Toronto Raptors. Both items were checked off as they blew out the Bulls by 27 and Brooklyn beat Toronto, giving Boston the tiebreaker in their group.

Next up is the knockout round, which consists of eight teams (six group stage winners, two wild cards) and is set to begin next week. The No. 3 seed Celtics will visit the No. 2 Indiana Pacers for their quarterfinal matchup on either Monday or Tuesday.

On the other side of the Eastern Conference bracket, it'll be the No. 4 New York Knicks vs. the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks. Times for both matchups have not been set.

The Western Conference bracket has yet to be determined.