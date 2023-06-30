Report: Celtics ‘showing strong interest' in Terence Davis

The Boston Celtics have yet to make a splash in free agency, but one player reportedly has piqued their interest.

ESPN's Mark Jones reported on Friday that the C's are "showing strong interest" in free agent Terence Davis. The Milwaukee Bucks also are considering signing the 6-foot-4 guard.

Davis, 26, originally signed with the Toronto Raptors as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Ole Miss product was traded to the Sacramento Kings during the 2020-21 campaign.

Last season with Sacramento, Davis averaged 6.7 points while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor (36.6 percent from 3) off the bench. His most memorable performance came on Nov. 15 vs. the Brooklyn Nets when he scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field, including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also impressed in Games 6 and 7 of the Kings' first-round playoff series vs. the Golden State Warriors.

Davis is an above-average 3-point shooter who can also bring a spark on the defensive end. Given those qualities, it's no surprise the Celtics are interested in bringing Davis aboard as an inexpensive depth piece.