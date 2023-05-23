Why Al Horford is ‘excited' about Celtics' situation entering Game 4

Morale is low in Boston right now as the Celtics face 3-0 series deficit against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

But Al Horford sees a silver lining.

Speaking with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin before Tuesday's Game 4 in Miami, the veteran big man insisted all pressure is off the Celtics after their embarrassing defeat in Game 3.

"At this point, I don't think there's any pressure on us," Horford said. "We understand we have a great opportunity, and we have to take advantage."

Really, Al? No pressure? Even amid all of the chatter about what could happen this offseason if Boston gets swept out of the postseason by the No. 8 seed?

"No pressure, no," Horford responded. "Nobody expects anything from us at this point, (down) 3-0. That gets me excited thinking about it."

That's a very glass-half-full view, but Horford has a point. An NBA team has never overcome a 3-0 series deficit in 149 tries, so it's not hyperbole to say the Celtics have been written off in this series. At this point, the discussion isn't if the Celtics lose this series, but when.

Horford and his teammates could use that to their advantage in Game 4 by playing with more freedom and joy than they displayed in Game 3, when the Heat demoralized them and put the game away by the third quarter.

And if the Celtics don't come out with a better attitude at Kaseya Center? Then it's time to start that chatter.