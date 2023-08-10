Celtics 2023 preseason schedule: Dates, times for packed slate

The Boston Celtics will get plenty of warmup time before kicking off the 2023-24 regular season.

The Celtics released their 2023 preseason schedule Thursday, and the exhibition slate includes five games, including three in a span of four days from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11. According to our Chris Forsberg, this is the first time Boston will play more than four preseason games since 2016.

The C's will get a close look at the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, playing both teams twice (home and away) during the preseason. They'll close the preseason in Charlotte on Oct. 19.

All five of Boston's preseason games will be televised live on NBC Sports Boston and streamed on the all-new NBC Sports Boston app (download here). Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes before each game with "Celtics Pregame Live," while "Celtics Postgame Live" will air immediately following each contest.

Check out Boston's full preseason schedule below.