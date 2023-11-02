‘You inspired me': Bruce Bochy hails Rangers' players after World Series win

If it wasn't set in stone before, it's certainly cemented now: Bruce Bochy is one of the best to do it.

Bochy had been away from the game since leaving the San Francisco Giants in 2019, a team he made even-year magic with when they won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

When he would return to the majors again, no one knew. But one decision by the Texas Rangers on Oct. 21, 2022 altered their fortune.

Bochy agreed to a three-year deal to join the Rangers on that date, replacing Chris Woodward after Texas suffered six straight losing seasons, including 102 losses in 2021.

Two years later, in Bochy's first season at the helm, the Rangers won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Texas beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1, with a 5-0 Game 5 win on Wednesday to clinch glory. After the first two games in Texas were split 1-1, the Rangers won all three road games in Arizona in ruthless fashion. Their 11-0 road mark in the postseason set a MLB record, part of which awed Bochy in his clubhouse speech.

"I don't know where to start, man," Bochy started, as sounds of champagne bottles popping gradually amplified. "I'll tell you what, I've seen some things. But what you guys did, to do this, is truly incredible.

"I'm just honored to ride with you, 11 straight road wins to do this. You guys inspired me. You guys wrote just history in Texas. Congrats, World Champions."

The Rangers players then drenched Bochy in champagne.

He'll have to get used to it because their parade is just around the corner.