Yankees' Gerrit Cole out 1-2 months with elbow injury, report says

The reigning AL Cy Young winner reportedly will be sidelined for the start of the 2024 MLB season.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will miss one to two months with a right elbow injury, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on Wednesday. Heyman also reported that Cole will fly to Los Angeles to meet with sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Cole underwent an MRI on his throwing elbow on Monday after saying he had difficulty bouncing back from his first spring training start of the year, which came on March 1. He then underwent more testing on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was the unanimous winner of the 2023 AL Cy Young Award after posting a 15-4 record across 33 starts with 222 strikeouts and an AL-leading 2.63 ERA. He has started at least 30 games each season since 2017 with the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Cole is entering the fifth season of a nine-year, $324 million deal he signed with the Yankees. His $36 million salary is fourth-highest among all MLB players.

The Yankees open the 2024 season on March 28 against the Houston Astros.