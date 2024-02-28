Stacy Wakefield dies less than 5 months after husband Tim Wakefield's passing

FILE -- Tim Wakefield and Stacy Wakefield at the UNICEF Children’s Champion Award Dinner Honoring Pedro and Carolina Martinez and Kaia Miller Goldstein at The Castle at Park Plaza on June 2, 2016, in Boston.

Stacy Wakefield, the wife of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died, the team announced Wednesday on behalf of her family.

Her death comes less than five months after her husband's passing in October at the age of 57. She had reportedly been battling pancreatic cancer.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken," the family said in its statement. "We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."

The family also thanked all of Stacy's doctors, nurses and caretakers for their "unmatched care and support" and asked for privacy as they try to process their "profound loss."

NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase called Stacy's loss so close to her husband's death "devastating." He said the couple was heavily involved in local philanthropic circles.

The death of Stacy Wakefield just months after her husband, Tim, is devastating. A power couple in local philanthropic circles, and now they're both gone. Thoughts to their two children amidst this unspeakable loss. — John Tomase (@jtomase) February 28, 2024

MLB.com writer Ian Browne said he was "incredibly saddened" to learn of Stacy's death.

I'm incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Stacy Wakefield. She gave such a moving tribute at Tim's memorial service and it struck me how incredibly strong she was to be able to do that when she had been dealing with her own cancer battle for months at that point. Just… — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 28, 2024

Tim Wakefield was a two-time World Series champion, helping the Red Sox break the curse in 2004 and winning it all again in 2007. He spent 29 years in Boston's organization and was the honorary chairman of the Red Sox foundation.

All of Red Sox Nation is mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield. The legendary knuckleballer died Sunday at age 57. No pitcher threw more innings in the history of the franchise but it was his work off the field that fans deeply admired.

He was also an eight-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award that goes to a ballplayer for exemplary sportsmanship and community involvement, winning it in 2010. After retiring, he became an analyst for Red Sox broadcasts and remained active in the team’s charities.

News of Tim and Stacy's illness became public in late September after Tim's former Red Sox teammate Curt Schilling revealed on a podcast -- without permission -- that Wakefield had brain cancer. The Red Sox later released a statement confirming that both Tim and Stacy were fighting illness, without elaborating.