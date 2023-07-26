Angels reportedly take Shohei Ohtani off trade market amid playoff push

It appears that Shohei Ohtani will not be traded before the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the team's decision, that the Los Angeles Angels are taking Ohtani off the trade market, and the team will become buyers at the deadline in an attempt to push for a playoff spot.

"Shohei Ohtani is off the trade market," Verducci wrote. "After fielding various trade offers for Ohtani and holding internal discussions the past two days, the Angels decided late Wednesday afternoon not only to hold Ohtani but also to be buyers in advance of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the club’s decision."

Before the start of the 2023 season, the Angels were set on not trading Ohtani, but reportedly were considering trade offers in recent weeks as the team fell further out of playoff contention.

Verducci also reported, citing a source, that teams calling the Angels about Ohtani were not offering their top prospects, which did not generate much momentum in negotiations.

However, the Angels are 7-3 in their last 10 games and currently sit just four games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Los Angeles has not made the playoffs since 2014 and will look to do so this season before the two-way superstar tests free agency this winter.