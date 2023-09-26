Ohtani, Snell and more: Here are the top potential MLB free agents

Shohei Ohtani watch is on the horizon.
After the 2023 World Series champion is crowned in late October/early November, the baseball world will shift its focus to the Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation.
Ohtani is set to hit free agency after putting together one of the greatest individual seasons in MLB history. The 29-year-old hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs while also going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA over 23 starts on the mound.
While Ohtani isn't expected to pitch again until 2025 due to a UCL tear, it still wouldn't be surprising if he landed the richest contract in baseball history -- something exceeding the $426.5 million deal his Angels teammate Mike Trout received in 2019.
The 2023 AL MVP favorite is obviously the belle of the ball in the 2023-24 free-agent class. But he isn't the only notable name who could be available on the open market.
Who are the top MLB free agents in 2023-24?
Beyond Ohtani, Cody Bellinger is the top hitter who could be a free agent this winter. The 2019 NL MVP has enjoyed a stellar bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs and has a $12 million mutual option for 2024.
Among the other top potential free-agent bats are Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler ($9 million player option), Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy ($10 million club option) and KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.
The 2023-24 free-agent class is certainly stronger in the pitching department, where NL Cy Young favorite Blake Snell is the headliner followed by his San Diego Padres teammate and one of the game's elite relievers in Josh Hader. There's also Marcus Stroman ($21 million player option), Clayton Kershaw, Sonny Gray, Eduardo Rodriguez (player opt-out available), Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery and Japan's Yoshinobu Yamamoto among the potential available arms.
Top 2023-24 MLB free agents by position
Here's an expanded position-by-position look at the best potential free agents:
Catchers
- Mitch Garver, Rangers
- Gary Sanchez, Padres
- Yasmani Grandal, White Sox
- Yan Gomes, Cubs ($6 million club option)
First basemen/designated hitters
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- J.D. Martinez, Dodgers
- Rhys Hoskins, Phillies
- Josh Bell, Marlins ($16.5 million player option)
- Donovan Solano, Twins
- C.J. Cron, Angels
- Brandon Belt, Blue Jays
- Joey Votto, Reds ($20 million club option)
- Carlos Santana, Brewers
- Garrett Cooper, Padres
Second basemen
- Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays ($18 million mutual option)
- Adam Frazier, Orioles
- Kolten Wong, Dodgers
Third basemen
- Matt Chapman, Blue Jays
- Max Muncy, Dodgers ($10 million club option)
- Jeimer Candelario, Cubs
- Justin Turner, Red Sox ($13.4 million player option)
- Josh Donaldson, Brewers
- Gio Urshela, Angels
- Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks
- Mike Moustakas, Angels
Shortstops
- Tim Anderson, White Sox ($14 million club option)
- Brandon Crawford, Giants
- Jon Berti, Marlins
- Javier Báez, Tigers (player opt-out available)
- Amed Rosario, Dodgers
- Kiké Hernández, Dodgers
- Adalberto Mondesí, Red Sox
Outfielders
- Cody Bellinger, Cubs ($12 million mutual option)
- Jorge Soler, Marlins ($9 million player option)
- Joc Pederson, Giants
- Teoscar Hernández, Mariners
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Diamondbacks
- Jason Heyward, Dodgers
- Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
- Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks
- Max Kepler, Twins ($10 million club option)
- Jung Hoo Lee, KBO
- Andrew McCutchen, Pirates
- Adam Duvall, Red Sox
- Michael Conforto, Giants ($18 million player option)
- Mark Canha, Brewers ($12.2 million club option)
- Michal Brantley, Astros
- Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays
- Eddie Rosario, Braves ($9 million club option)
- Robbie Grossman, Rangers
- Randal Grichuk, Angels
- Michael A. Taylor, Twins
- Joey Gallo, Twins
- Jesse Winker, Brewers
- David Peralta, Dodgers
Starting pitchers
- Blake Snell, Padres
- Marcus Stroman, Cubs ($21 million player option)
- Aaron Nola, Phillies
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto, NPB
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers (player opt-out available)
- Sonny Gray, Twins
- Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays
- Charlie Morton, Braves ($20 million club option)
- Jordan Montgomery, Rangers
- Kyle Hendricks, Cubs ($16 million club option)
- Alex Cobb, Giants ($10 million club option)
- Mike Clevinger, White Sox ($12 million mutual option)
- Michael Wacha, Padres ($16 million mutual option)
- Wade Miley, Brewers ($10 million mutual option)
- Seth Lugo, Padres ($7.5 million player option)
- Martín Pérez, Rangers
- Lance Lynn, Dodgers ($18 million club option)
- Lucas Giolito, Guardians
- Kenta Maeda, Twins
- Michael Lorenzen, Phillies
- Tyler Mahle, Twins
Relievers
- Josh Hader, Padres
- Liam Hendriks, White Sox ($15 million club option)
- Craig Kimbrel, Phillies
- Aroldis Chapman, Rangers
- José Leclerc, Rangers ($6.3 million club option)
- Hector Neris, Astros ($8.5 million club option)
- Joe Jimenez, Braves
- Jordan Hicks, Blue Jays
- Matt Moore, Marlins
- Reynaldo López, Guardians
- Keynan Middleton, Yankees
- Nick Martinez, Padres ($16 million club option)
- David Robertson, Marlins
- Chad Green, Blue Jays ($9 million club option)
- Blake Treinen, Dodgers ($7 million club option)
- Daniel Hudson, Dodgers ($6.5 million club option)
- Will Smith, Rangers