Yankees to play exhibition games in Mexico City: Here are 5 things to know about their opponent

The Bronx Bombers will be spending spring break in Mexico, the team announced on Friday.

The New York Yankees are set to play two exhibition games against the Diablos Rojos del México (Red Devils of Mexico) at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City on March 24 and 25.

Two Yankees spring training games for the Grapefruit League in Florida will coincide with the exhibition games, but given the occasion (the Yankees have not played in Mexico since 1968), some big leaguers are expected to make the trip south of the border.

Here is everything you need to know about the Diablos Rojos del México:

What league do the Diablos Rojos del México play in?

The Diablos Rojos del México play in the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol (LMB), but it is typically called the Mexican League in English.

The LMB has 20 teams and has been around since 1925.

Who plays for the Diablos Rojos del México?

The Diablos Rojos del México are made up of players from an eclectic group of people that includes players from the United States and Latin America who have either made it to MLB in the past, only played in the minors or hope to make it to MLB one day.

Players for the Diablos who have been on MLB rosters include Michael Mariot, Ricardo Pinto and Wilmer Font.

In addition to players with experience in minor league baseball or other international leagues, the Diablos also sign prospects who are not yet old enough or ready to join the minor leagues in the United States.

How good are the Diablos Rojos del México?

Like the Yankees, the Diablos Rojos del México have the record for most championships in their league, with 16 (there last being in 2014)

The record for the 2023 Diablos Rojos del México was 55-32, which was the best regular season record for the Mexican League.

Have the Diablos Rojos del México played an MLB team before?

Yes, in fact it was the Diablos who played the Yankees in their first visit in 1968.

The two teams split the the exhibition series with a game apiece.

Who owns the Diablos Rojos del México?

The Diablos are owned by Mexican billionaire Alfredo Harp Helú, who is worth $1.1 billion, according to Forbes.

And yes, their home stadium is named after him.