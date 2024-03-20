MLB club announces new all-you-can-eat seats including variety of ballpark foods

If you enjoy all-you-can-eat buffets, then a Miami Marlins game should be next on your bucket list.

The Marlins on Wednesday announced new "all-you-can-eat seats" at home games, which will allow fans at LoanDepot Park to serve up as they watch the action.

Marlins fans can feast on ballpark favorites at loanDepot park with new All-You-Can-Eat Seats pic.twitter.com/R48oaxsqtU — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) March 20, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The food offerings include hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos with cheese, chili nachos, cheeseburgers, popcorn, peanuts, cookies, non-alcoholic beverages and water.

Seats start at $52 and are only available in sections 201-204, part of the Legends Level.

Fans with the tickets can visit the Caliente Grill concession stand located at Section 202 to grab food.

Fans can make unlimited trips to the stand until the seventh inning. There is a limit of four items per trip.

Miami opens the season on Thursday, March 28, with a four-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates.