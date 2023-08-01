Here's a list of every move made before the MLB trade deadline

Pencils down!

The 2023 MLB trade deadline came at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, as clubs are now barred from making deals for the remainder of the season.

The New York Mets, armed with the largest payroll in MLB history, waved the white flag on their 2023 campaign by making the two biggest trades. The Mets sent both of their aces to the AL West, with Max Scherzer going to the Texas Rangers and Justin Verlander being reunited with the Houston Astros.

Scherzer and Verlander weren't the only notable names to change teams, either. Lucas Giolito went to the Los Angeles Angels, Jordan Hicks joined the Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Jake Burger was added to the Miami Marlins' lineup.

There were also big-name trade candidates who stayed put. The St. Louis Cardinals held onto both Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt while the San Diego Padres did the same with Juan Soto and Josh Hader. Salvador Perez, Dylan Cease, Tim Anderson, Elias Diaz, David Bednar and Andrew McCutchen weren't moved, either.

The Detroit Tigers, meanwhile, reportedly had a deal in place to send Eduardo Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the southpaw vetoed the trade.

Now that the dust has settled following the deadline, here's a look back at every trade that was made in the week leading up to Tuesday: