WATCH: Trevor Story makes stellar diving play vs. Yankees

Trevor Story is a tremendous defensive upgrade from any other player who has played shortstop for the Boston Red Sox this season.

For proof, look no further than his highlights from Friday night's series opener vs. the New York Yankees. Story showed Sox fans what they had been missing with a sensational diving stop that robbed Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton of a single up the middle.

Earlier, Story made an impressive throw that should quiet the concerns over his right elbow, which he underwent surgery on in the offseason.

Although Story has been inconsistent at the plate since his return from the injured list, his defense should bring a sigh of relief to Red Sox fans given the club's shortstop woes this year. It was a revolving door at the position following Xander Bogaerts' departure. Kiké Hernández, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, began the campaign as the starting shortstop but had a whopping 14 errors. Yu Chang, Pablo Reyes, Christian Arroyo, David Hamilton, and Enmanuel Valdez also spent time at short with Story on the mend.

Story played second base for his entire debut season in Boston, but he was an outstanding defensive shortstop during his time with the Colorado Rockies. As long as he stays healthy, he should continue to be a difference-maker on the left side of the infield.