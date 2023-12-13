Report: Red Sox sign veteran catcher Roberto Perez

The Boston Red Sox reportedly bolstered their catching depth on Wednesday.

Veteran catcher Roberto Perez signed a minor-league contract with the club, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The deal includes an invitation to major league camp and Perez will earn $1.4 million as a base salary if he earns a spot on the MLB roster.

Perez, who turns 35 next week, has played in only 70 total games over the last three seasons due to injuries. He appeared in only 21 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022 due to a hamstring injury that required surgery. Then, he played in just five games for the San Francisco Giants in 2023 before undergoing a season-ending shoulder surgery.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When healthy, Perez has been one of the better defensive catchers in the game since entering the league in 2014. He earned Gold Glove awards in consecutive seasons (2019-2020) and has tallied 80 defensive runs saved over his 10 years in MLB.

Perez's bat is less intriguing. In 516 career games, he has a .207/.298/.358 slash line with 55 home runs and 193 RBIs.

As of Wednesday, Reese McGuire and Connor Wong are the only catchers on Boston's 40-man roster.