Red Sox to induct three World Series champs into Hall of Fame

The Boston Red Sox are set to induct three World Series champions into their Hall of Fame.

Jonathan Papelbon and Trot Nixon will join Dustin Pedroia in the Red Sox Hall of Fame class of 2024, the club announced on Monday. The selections “were made by a 21-person committee comprised of club executives, local and national media members, historians, and fan representatives,” according to the press release.

Pedroia received an automatic election to the Red Sox Hall of Fame during his retirement ceremony at Fenway Park in 2021.

Papelbon, Boston's all-time saves leader, reacted to the news on X.

"It is an honor to be inducted to Red Sox Hall of Fame today with Trot and Dustin, two of the best teammates you could ask for, who played every out with integrity and respect. Blessed and Thankful," he wrote.

Papelbon played his first seven MLB seasons in Boston (2005-11) and played a key role in the team's 2007 World Series run. The six-time All-Star closer amassed a 2.33 ERA with 219 saves in 396 regular-season appearances for the Red Sox. He was even more dominant in the postseason, boasting a 1.00 ERA over 18 outings (27 innings).

Nixon, a first-round pick by the Red Sox in 1993, played for Boston from 1996-2006. A fan favorite because of his "scrappy" style of play, the "Dirt Dog" helped the Red Sox reverse the curse in 2004 and win their World Series title in 86 years. The gritty right fielder finished his Red Sox tenure with 133 home runs and a .845 OPS in 982 games.

Pedroia's entire 14-year MLB career was spent in Boston. The beloved second baseman helped his team to World Series titles in 2007 and 2013. He also racked up the individual accolades including the 2007 American League Rookie of the Year award, the 2008 AL MVP award, four All-Star selections, and four Gold Glove awards.

Elaine Steward was chosen as a non-uniformed inductee. Steward, who still works for the organization as senior vice president and assistant general counsel, was a trailblazer for women in sports front offices. In 1990, she was promoted to assistant general manager to mark the first time a Black woman earned such a high-ranked front-office position in MLB.

The induction ceremony for the 2024 Red Sox Hall of Fame class is scheduled to take place on May 29.