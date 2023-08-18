The Red Sox may not make the playoffs this year, but the farm system continues to climb in the estimation of the experts at Baseball America.

The Red Sox came in at fifth in BA's latest organizational rankings, highlighted by a pair of players in the overall top 20 – shortstop Marcelo Mayer (15th) and outfielder Roman Anthony (19th).

"This current cache of prospect depth is likely Chaim Bloom's greatest achievement during his time in Boston," wrote the long-time authority on all things prospects.

The Red Sox placed two other players in the top 100, receiving recognition for injured outfielder Miguel Bleis (80th) and first-round pick Kyle Teel (93rd), who has already advanced to High-A Greenville.

If there's a downside to the rankings, it's that the Orioles once again checked in at No. 1, led by Jackson Holliday as the best overall prospect in the game.

The question for Bloom moving will be forward will be how he deploys his resources. He has been hesitant to trade prospects during his tenure, but at some point he will have to trade from the surplus to acquire established big leaguers.

The good news is, his inventory keeps growing. Well-regarded players who didn't make the top 100 include second baseman Nick Yorke, exciting center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, and right-hander Luis Perales.