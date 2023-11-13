How Casas, Yoshida fared in Rookie of the Year voting

On Monday, Major League Baseball kicked off its week of 2023 end-of-season award announcements with the American League and National League Rookies of the Year.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was nominated as one of the three finalists to win the AL Rookie of the Year honor. He finished third in the balloting behind Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee.

Henderson earned all 30 first-place votes for a total of 150 points. Bibee tallied 20 second-place votes and seven third-place votes for 67 points. Casas received six second-place votes and seven third-place votes for 25 points.

Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida finished sixth with three third-place votes. Here's the full voting breakdown, via MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

Here is the full breakdown of the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year vote. Henderson was the only player named on all 30 ballots. pic.twitter.com/vQp3VWjXmH — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 13, 2023

Casas, 23, overcame a slow start to the season and turned into arguably the Red Sox' most consistent offensive player. The former top Red Sox prospect finished the campaign with a .263/.367/.490 slash line to go with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 132 games.

Yoshida, 30, signed a five-year contract worth $90 million last offseason after seven years in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league. He was on pace to earn first-place Rookie of the Year votes through the first few months of the season but ran out of gas in the second half. He finished his first MLB season with a .289/.338/.445 slash line and 15 homers in 140 games.