Tiger Woods caddies as son Charlie wins junior event, advances to golf championship

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course... as a caddy.

The 15-time major winner carried the bag for his son, Charlie, over the weekend at the Notah Begay III National Championship's Last Chance Regional in Florida.

The younger Woods, 14, shot a one-under 71 on Saturday to take a share of the lead. On Sunday, wearing a tint of his father's iconic red, Woods shot a six-under 66 to win the boys' 14- to 15-year-old division and earn a spot in November's National Championship.

Charlie Woods makes a 8ft. putt on 18 to secure the victory in the boys 14-15 division! He is on his way to COUSHATTTAAA! #jgnc #nb3jgnc #seeyouatcoushatta pic.twitter.com/UrcDiKEJlf — Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (@nb3jgnc) September 24, 2023

Tiger, 47, caddied for his son in the second round. He had nine birdies and three bogeys, holding on to win by just one stroke.

"It’s great. We just stay in our own little world," Charlie said when asked about his father caddying for him. "We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place. I’ll talk about the next tee shot and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.'"

The Notah Begay III National Championship is scheduled for Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 on the Koasati Pines course at Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana.

The elder Woods hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since the Masters Tournament in April, when he withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis. It's unclear when or if he will return from ankle surgery, which he had following the Masters.