Louisville police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler previously suspended

The police officer who put world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler in handcuffs has a lengthy disciplinary record that includes at least one suspension, employment records revealed on Thursday according to NBC News.

Detective Bryan Gillis took Scheffler into custody a week ago Friday when the golfer sought to enter Valhalla Golf Club as police investigated a nearby fatal accident.

Scheffler has maintained he was following police directions on how to drive into the club. But arresting police said Scheffler did not follow directions.

Scottie Scheffler on the ninth green during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Further complicating the matter, city officials said Detective Gillis did not activate his body worn camera when he encountered Scheffler.

The only footage, so far, appears to come from a squad car dashboard camera and a roadside pole and both sets of video don't clearly show what led to Scheffler being placed in handcuffs.

Louisville Metro Police Department released that footage and personnel records of Gillis on Thursday.

Gillis was suspended for five days for "conduct unbecoming" for driving "an intoxicated civilian in your police vehicle" and "proceeding to doing 'donuts' in a business parking lot," according to a Sept. 18. 2013 memo by then-Chief Steve Conrad.

He was also disciplined for pursuing "a vehicle that did not commit a violent felony or wanted on a warrant," according to a June 9, 2021 memo by then-Chief Erika Shields.

Officer Gillis was found "at fault" for accidents on May 22, 2021 and Aug. 6, 2019 that led to oral reprimands.

Gillis was also found to be "at fault" for a Dec. 1, 2013 accident that led to an oral reprimand and mandatory driver's training.

He did, however, receive a commendation for being among seven officers who went "above and beyond" the call of duty in a "high-intensity traffic enforcement detail" that "culminated in you issuing a staggering 108 citations (114 charges, 1 DUI arrest) out of 201 citations issued during the four-hour operational period" on Sept. 16, 2021.

A representative of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614, the union that would represent LMPD detectives, could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Ava Kelley contributed

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: