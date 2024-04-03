How much is the Masters Tournament purse? What to know for 2024

Winning a Masters Tournament comes with plenty of prestige.

The iconic green jacket, a gold medal and a trophy that depicts the Augusta National Clubhouse are just some of the perks that come with winning the competition.

And, of course, a robust amount of money.

With the 2024 Masters Tournament approaching, here's what to know about the prize money involved for participants:

What is the total purse for the 2024 Masters Tournament?

The total purse for the 2024 Masters Tournament is expected to be $18 million, the same number as 2023.

How much does the winner of the 2024 Masters Tournament get?

Whoever finishes in first place of the 2024 Masters Tournament will receive $3.24 million in prize money. The rest of the purse is distributed in increments depending on placement.

For example, the second-place finisher would get $1.584 million and third place would receive $744,000, which was the case in 2023.

Who won the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters after a comeback effort. Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson finished tied for second.

When is the 2024 Masters Tournament?

The 2024 Masters will run from Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14.

Who has won the most Masters Tournaments?

American golfer Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters Tournaments with six. The years he won were 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986.

Tiger Woods, who is a possible participant in 2024, is second with five wins (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019).

How much was the first Masters Tournament purse?

Before it was called the Masters, the tournament was named the "Augusta National Invitation Tournament." Horton Smith won the first ever edition in 1934 and claimed a prize of $1,500.