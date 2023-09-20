Everything to know for 2023 Ryder Cup: Dates and times, teams, format, watch info and more

A general view of the Ryder Cup pictured at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Picture date: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Golf season is winding down.

All four majors and the FedExCup Playoffs have been played. So, what's left in 2023? Well, there's still one prestigious event on the calendar.

The Ryder Cup returns this year as the United States and Europe battle for bragging rights, national pride and the famed Ryder Cup trophy. The U.S. claimed victory at the last Ryder Cup in 2021 behind strong performances from Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the event, including the match dates, location, teams, television info and more:

When is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Where is the 2023 Ryder Cup being played?

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, will host the 2023 Ryder Cup. The match's venue alternates between the U.S. and Europe -- the 2021 event was at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Who is playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup and what are the teams?

U.S. Team

Captain: Zach Johnson

Vice captains: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Stewart Cink

Automatic qualifiers: Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Captain's picks: Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Team Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

Vice captains: Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari and José María Olazábal

Automatic qualifiers: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

Captain's picks: Ludvig Åberg. Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Højgaard, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka

How does the Ryder Cup work?

Each of the first two days includes one four-match session of fourball and one four-match session of foursomes. The final day will have 12 singles matches.

In four-ball, two teams of two players face off. Each man plays his own ball but counts the lowest of its two scores on each hold. The team whose player has the lowest score wins the hole, but the hole is halved if scores are tied.

Foursomes also consist of two teams of two players. Each team plays one ball, with players taking turns hitting until the hole is complete. The scoring is the same, where the low score on each hole wins and tied holes are halved.

Sunday's singles matches, each match features a player from the U.S. going head-to-head against a player from Europe.

Each match -- four-ball, foursomes and singles -- is worth one point. The first team to reach 14 1/2 points wins the Ryder Cup (tied matches result in half a point for each team). If the 28 matches end in a 14-14 tie, the defending Ryder Cup winning retains the trophy. The last tie took place in 1989, when Europe held the tiebreaker.

Is the Ryder Cup every year?

No -- it is a bi-annual event, meaning it is held every other year. It was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, which led to a three-year gap from the 2018 to 2021 Ryder Cups.

How to watch and stream the 2023 Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup will air on NBC and USA Network. It will also stream live on Peacock. Here's the full schedule:

Friday, Sept. 29

1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, USA Network and Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 30

1:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. ET, USA Network and Peacock

3 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Sunday, Oct. 1

5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Where are the upcoming Ryder Cups being held?

Four of the next five Ryder Cup sites have been confirmed, with 2031 still to be decided. Here's a look at the confirmed future venues:

2025: Bethpage Black Course -- Farmingdale, N.Y,

2027: The Golf Course at Adare Manor -- County Limerick, Ireland

2029: Hazeltine National Golf Club -- Chaska, Minn.

2031: TBD (Europe)

2033: The Olympic Golf Club's Lake Course -- San Francisco, Calif.