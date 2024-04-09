Take a look at these wildly low concession prices at the Masters Tournament

Getting into the 2024 Masters Tournament is going to cost you.

But once you're in, you can buy snacks and drinks for an unbelievably affordable price.

Prices for the concession stands have once again surfaced as spectators arrive for this week's action. And, without fail, nothing has changed.

The most expensive items for sale are white wine, domestic beer, imported beer and Crow's Nest craft beer, which cost $6 each. Sandwich prices range from $1.50 to $3 and you can get breakfast for $2 to $3.

Here's the menu:

A concessions menu is displayed during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2024 in Augusta, Ga. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The signature items on the menu -- egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches -- cost just $1.50.

There's also a snack menu, which includes plain and BBQ chips ($1.50), peanuts ($1.50), southern cheese straws ($2), cookies ($1.50), Georgia pecan caramel popcorn ($2) and Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches ($3).

The 2024 Masters begins with the opening round on Thursday and concludes on Sunday.

