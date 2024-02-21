Tiger Woods' teenage son, Charlie, could make his PGA Tour debut next week. Here's how

Charlie Woods could make his PGA Tour debut as soon as next week.

The 15-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods is attempting to qualify for the upcoming Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In order to secure a spot in the tournament, Woods needs to make it through two qualifying rounds over the next several days.

He will first compete in a pre-qualifier at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Thursday. Lost Lake Golf Club will be one of four pre-qualifying sites and approximately the top 25 golfers and ties from each site will advance to a qualifier at Tesoro Club’s Palmer Course in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Monday.

The top four players from the qualifier will earn a trip to the Cognizant Classic, which is set for Feb. 29-March 3 at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 7:39 a.m. ET on Thursday. His group features Olin Browne Jr., who is the 35-year-old son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne, and Ireland's Ruaidhri McGee, 33.

Woods is just a couple of months removed from playing in his fourth PNC Championship alongside his father. Charlie and Tiger tied for fifth place their last time out and have finished as high as second in the event.

But now Charlie will take the course alone as he vies for his first PGA Tour start.

How old is Charlie Woods?

Woods turned 15 years old in early February.

While Woods wouldn't be the youngest player to appear on the PGA Tour if he qualifies for the Cognizant Classic, he would debut faster than his father did. Tiger's first Tour appearance came as a 16-year-old in the 1992 Nissan Open.

What is Charlie Woods' high school?

Should Charlie Woods make the Cognizant Classic, his PGA Tour debut would occur right in his backyard. That's because Woods is a freshman at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

Woods helped his school capture a state championship in November. He finished tied for 26th individually in the state championship.

