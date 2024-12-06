Golden State Valkyries select 11 players in WNBA expansion draft

The Golden State Valkyries finally built a roster Friday, as the WNBA's newest team conducted an expansion draft.

The Valkyries formed the initial iteration of the first roster in franchise history by selecting one unprotected player from 11 of the 12 WNBA teams. They did not choose a player from the Seattle Storm.

First-year general manager Ohemaa Nyanin and new head coach Natalie Nakase drafted players who fit the style of play they want to implement for the 2025 WNBA season.

In addition to the players selected Friday, the Valkyries hold the No. 5, No. 17 and No. 30 overall picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Valkyries, who unveiled their jerseys on Thursday, will begin their inaugural season against Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks on May 16 at Chase Center.

Here's how the Valkyries' expansion draft played out:

First selection: Iliana Rupert -- Center (picked from Atlanta Dream)

Second selection: Maria Conde -- Forward (picked from Chicago Sky)

Third selection: Veronica Burton -- Guard (picked from Connecticut Sun)

Fourth selection: Carla Leite -- Guard (picked from Dallas Wings)

Fifth selection: Temi Fagbenle -- Center (picked from Indiana Fever)

Sixth selection: Kate Martin -- Guard (picked from Las Vegas Aces)

Seventh selection: Stephanie Talbot -- Forward (picked from Los Angeles Sparks)

Eighth selection: Cecilia Zandalasini -- Forward (picked from Minnesota Lynx)

The Bay Area's own E-40 announces the second set of Valkyries drafted to Golden State 👀@wnbagoldenstate | @WNBA pic.twitter.com/nSbZ93ZLcJ — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2024

Ninth selection: Kayla Thornton -- Forward (picked from New York Liberty)

10th selection: Monique Billings -- Forward (picked from Phoenix Mercury)

11th selection: No player picked from the Seattle Storm

12th selection: Julie Vanloo -- Guard (picked from Washington Mystics)

Warriors legend Baron Davis announces the third and final set of new Golden State Valkyries 🍿@wnbagoldenstate | @WNBA pic.twitter.com/MuoAyAeLyA — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2024

"We are excited to have officially started the journey of building the Golden State Valkyries 2025 team,” Nyanin said in a statement released by the team. “Our goal was to construct a roster that embodies both versatility and depth, bringing in a strong mix of leadership, defense, and scoring ability. These players were carefully chosen not only for their skills on the court, but also for their ability to fit into the culture we’re working to build here at Golden State.”

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recorded a message for the Valkyries.