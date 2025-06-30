WNBA expansion continues: Details for Cleveland, Detroit and Philly franchises

The WNBA continues to grow.

Three more cities have been granted expansion franchises: Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia.

The league officially revealed plans Monday to add the new teams, which will see the WNBA grow to 18 teams by 2030.

Cleveland will join first in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. This comes after the league added the Golden State Valkyries this year, and the Toronto Tempo and an unnamed Portland franchise are arriving in 2026. That will bring the league to 15 teams for 2026 and 2027 before Cleveland is added the following year.

All three new teams announced Monday have NBA ownership groups, with each paying a $250 million expansion fee — about five times as much as the Golden State Warriors paid for the Valkyries.

There were no team names announced just yet for the next three cities, but here are the details we know about each:

Cleveland WNBA franchise plans

First year: 2028

Ownership group: Dan Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Home arena: Rocket Arena (where the Cavaliers play)

WNBA history: The Cleveland Rockers were one of the original eight WNBA franchises from 1997 to 2003 before folding. They played at Rocket Arena, which was then known as Gund Arena.

Detroit WNBA franchise plans

First year: 2029

Ownership group: Tom Gores (Detroit Pistons), Grant Hill, Chris Webber, Jared Goff

Home arena: Little Caesars Arena (where the Pistons play)

WNBA history: The Detroit Shock were one of the WNBA's first expansion franchises in 1998, with a successful run in the Motor City that included championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008. The Shock relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2010 season and later moved to Dallas as the Wings in 2016.

Philadelphia WNBA franchise plans

First year: 2030

Ownership group: Josh Harris (Philadelphia 76ers/Washington Commanders/New Jersey Devils)

Home arena: New arena being built in downtown Philly.

WNBA history: There has never been a WNBA team located in Philadelphia.