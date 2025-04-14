Here's a list of all 38 selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft

That's a wrap on the 2025 WNBA Draft.

This year's draft took place Monday night from The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City as the 13 different WNBA franchises combined to select 38 players. And the opening round saw four teams make multiple picks.

The three-round event began as expected with the Dallas Wings taking UConn's three-time AP First Team All-American guard Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall. Fresh off leading the Huskies to a national championship, Bueckers became the second top pick in Wings franchise history. Dallas both kicked off and closed the draft's first round, later grabbing NC State's two-time All-ACC guard Aziaha James at No. 12.

An international prospect came off the board second overall as the Seattle Storm picked French center Dominique Malonga, who has drawn comparisons to fellow French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Seattle acquired the No. 2 pick from the Los Angeles Sparks in a blockbuster offseason trade that saw Kelsey Plum head to L.A. and Jewell Loyd join the Las Vegas Aces.

The Washington Mystics entered the draft with three selections inside the top six -- and they came away with a trio of big-name college prospects. Washington used the No. 3 pick, which it acquired in the Ariel Atkins trade, on Notre Dame's three-time All-ACC guard Sonia Citron before taking USC's AP All-American forward Kiki Iriafen at No. 4. The Mystics then added Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore, a two-time AP All-American, with the No. 6 pick.

Like Washington, the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky also made back-to-back selections in Round 1. The Sun used the seventh and eighth overall picks on LSU's three-time AP All-American forward Aneesah Morrow and NC State's two-time First Team All-ACC guard Saniya Rivers, respectively.

After the Sparks nabbed Alabama's two-time First Team All-SEC guard Sarah Ashlee Barker at No. 9, the Sky took Slovenian forward Ajsa Sivka 10th and TCU's AP All-American guard Hailey Van Lith 11th.

The Golden State Valkyries, meanwhile, made three selections in their first-ever WNBA draft: Lithuanian guard Justé Jocytė at No. 5 overall, Maryland's three-time First Team All-Big Ten guard Shyanne Sellers in Round 2 and UConn national champion guard Kaitlyn Chen in Round 3.

Who did the Connecticut Sun pick in the WNBA draft?

List of all 2025 WNBA Draft picks

Here's a full look at the 2025 WNBA Draft results:

First round

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers, G, UConn

2. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles): Dominique Malonga, C, France

3. Washington Mystics (from Chicago): Sonia Citron, G, Notre Dame

4. Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen, F, USC

5. Golden State Valkyries: Justé Jocytė, G, Lithuania

6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta): Georgia Amoore, G, Kentucky

7. Connecticut Sun (from Phoenix): Aneesah Morrow, F, LSU

8. Connecticut Sun (from Indiana): Saniya Rivers, G, NC State

9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle): Sarah Ashlee Barker, G, Alabama

10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut): Ajsa Sivka, F, Slovenia

11. Chicago Sky (from Minnesota): Hailey Van Lith, G, TCU

12. Dallas Wings (from New York): Aziaha James, G, NC State

Second round

13. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles): Aaliyah Nye, G, Alabama

14. Dallas Wings: Madison Scott, G, Ole Miss

15. Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago): Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, F, Russia

16. Chicago Sky (from Washington): Maddy Westbeld, F, Notre Dame

17. Golden State Valkyries: Shyanne Sellers, G, Maryland

18. Atlanta Dream: Te-Hina Paopao, G, South Carolina

19. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix): Makayla Timpson, F, Florida State

20. Indiana Fever: Bree Hall, G, South Carolina

21. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle): Sania Feagin, F, South Carolina

22. Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas): Aicha Coulibaly, G, Texas A&M

23. Washington Mystics (from Connecticut): Lucy Olsen, G, Iowa

24. Minnesota Lynx: Dalayah Daniels, F, Washington

25. Connecticut Sun (from New York): Rayah Marshall, F, USC

Third round

26. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles): Serena Sundell, G, Kansas State

27. Dallas Wings: JJ Quinerly, G, West Virginia

28. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago): Liatu King, F, Notre Dame

29. Seattle Storm (from Washington): Madison Conner, G, TCU

30. Golden State Valkyries: Kaitlyn Chen, G, UConn

31. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta): Aaronette Vonleh, C, Baylor

32. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix): Zaay Green, G, Alabama

33. Indiana Fever: Yvonne Ejim, F, Gonzaga

34. Seattle Storm: Jordan Hobbs, G, Michigan

35. Las Vegas Aces: Harmoni Turner, G, Harvard

36. Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut): Taylor Thierry, F, Ohio State

37. Minnesota Lynx: Aubrey Griffin, F, UConn

38. New York Liberty: Adja Kane, F, France

When does the WNBA season start?

The new WNBA season will get underway Friday, May 16.