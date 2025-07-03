UConn great Sue Bird to have first-of-its-kind statue dedicated in her honor

University of Connecticut great and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird will have a statue unveiled in her honor in Seattle.

It's the first time in WNBA history that a statue has been dedicated to a former player.

Bird was the No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft and she's been with the Seattle Storm ever since.

She announced her retirement in 2022. Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and a 13-time All-Star.

She spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle following her storied college career in Connecticut. Earlier this year, she became the managing director of the women’s national team.

In 2024, Bird joined the Storm's ownership group as a way to continue growing the game and paving the way for future generations.

“Sue’s legacy isn’t just written in championships—it’s woven into the fabric of Seattle,” Seattle Storm President and CEO Alisha Valavanis said. “Her leadership transcended basketball and helped shape a cultural shift—one that expanded who gets to lead, who gets seen and who gets celebrated.”

The status will be unveiled outside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

Right after the unveiling, fans are invited to attend a free community fan fest starting at noon. The festivities will end with a "Forever Sue" game at 3 p.m.

“For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court. It’s because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart. This statue isn’t just for me, it’s for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams,” Bird said.

The statue was created by Roblatt Amrany Studio sculptor Julie Rotblatt-Amrany.

