Indiana Fever beats Minnesota Lynx 74-59 to win WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Indiana Fever's upward trajectory continues.

Indiana beat the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 on Tuesday to win the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship, doing so on the road.

Without Caitlin Clark still due to a groin injury, Indiana got off to a slow start in the first quarter before leveraging a 20-7 second-quarter advantage.

Minnesota never recovered in the second half as its stars struggled from the field, making it Indiana's first ever win in the tournament. The Lynx had won the trophy last season but couldn't defend home court this time around.

Indiana's win also made it four straight times the away team won the trophy.

Natasha Howard led the Fever with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald all recorded 12 points apiece, with Sophie Cunningham delivering 13 key points off the bench on 4 of 6 shooting.

Howard took home the MVP award for her performance, where she shot 4 of 10 from the field and made all eight free throws.

Alanna Smith led Minnesota with 15 points, while All-Star Napheesa Collier had just 12 points on 6 of 18 shooting. Courtney Williams scored 11 points on 4 of 14 shooting, reaching double figures in the closing moments.

Jessica Shepard went 4-for-4 off the bench for nine points, but the Lynx didn't have much bench production beyond that.

The Fever will also take home an extra $500,000 in prize money for the win.

Alongside Indiana and Minnesota, the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and Seattle Storm are the other franchises that won the cup since its debut in 2021.

Both Indiana and Minnesota will be in the picture for the WNBA championship, too, with the Lynx ending as runner-ups last season and the Fever looking to make the leap if Clark can stay healthy.

