Sun troll Van Gundy's poorly-aged Aces take after statement win

Will the Las Vegas Aces ever lose again?

That's what NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy wondered aloud Wednesday night during ABC's broadcast of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. And the Connecticut Sun provided a definitive answer Thursday night.

After falling to the defending WNBA champions on Tuesday, the Sun exacted their revenge Thursday night with a 94-77 blowout of the Aces at Mohegan Sun Arena that handed Las Vegas its first loss of the season (7-1).

Connecticut's social media team couldn't resist taking a victory lap at Van Gundy's expense following the victory.

Sun forward DeWanna Bonner was the star of the show Thursday night, scoring a career-high and franchise record 41 points on 16 of 23 shooting. After scoring just five points against the Aces on Tuesday night, Bonner set the WNBA record for most points scored against an unbeaten opponent (as well as a defending champion) in Thursday's rematch.

DeWanna Bonner scored 41 points tonight, the most in a game in Sun franchise history.



It was also the 1st 40-point game vs an unbeaten team in the history of the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/7lGnE4NqVG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 9, 2023

"She came out and kicked our ass, pretty much single-handedly," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said after the game, via ESPN.com.

Thursday's revenge win was extra sweet for the Sun, who fell to Las Vegas in the 2022 WNBA Finals. Connecticut now boasts the league's second-best record at 7-2 and proved it can not only keep pace with the Aces' "superteam," but beat them by double digits.

The Sun also proved Van Gundy wrong in the process and had no problem letting the world know.