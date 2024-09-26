Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark, Fever with thrilling Game 2 victory

The Connecticut Sun are headed to the WNBA semifinals for the sixth consecutive season.

They punched their ticket to the next round after completing a series sweep of the Indiana Fever. After a dominant Game 1 victory, Connecticut took care of business Wednesday night with a thrilling Game 2 win that came down to the wire at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun went on a 20-2 run and led by as many as 11 points, but the Fever wouldn't go down without a fight. Indiana stormed back and regained the lead with just under four minutes left in the game thanks to this 3-pointer from rookie phenom Caitlin Clark:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

CAITLIN. CLARK. 🤯



The Indiana Fever regain the lead for the first time since the 1Q on ESPN#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google pic.twitter.com/wUcMDF9Rva — WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2024

Sun guard Marina Mabrey immediately responded with a 3 of her own, and her teammate DeWanna Bonner hit a pair of clutch buckets including this go-ahead 3 with under two minutes to go:

DeWanna Bonner has an answer for EVERY SINGLE BUCKET the Fever are making in the 4Q 😤#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google pic.twitter.com/zrddcRFkbJ — WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2024

Mabrey delivered the dagger that all but sealed Connecticut's win with 45 seconds on the clock:

The Sun held off the Fever the rest of the way and advanced to the semifinals with an 87-81 triumph.

Alyssa Thomas starred again for Connecticut. The Olympic gold medalist and five-time All-Star followed her triple-double in Game 1 with a 19-point, 13-assist performance in Game 2.

Mabrey and Bonner chipped in 17 and 15 points, respectively. DiJonai Carrington and Veronica Burton added 10 points apiece to give the Sun five players in double figures.

Clark finished with a game-high 25 points in the losing effort. She became the second rookie in WNBA playoff history with 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists (Maya Moore, 2011). Her teammate Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 19 rebounds.

The Sun will meet either the Minnesota Lynx or the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday.