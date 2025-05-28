Paige Bueckers leads Wings over Sun in return to Connecticut

Paige Bueckers picked a fitting night for her best WNBA performance yet.

The former UConn star, selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in this year's WNBA draft, made her triumphant return to Connecticut on Tuesday night. She nearly matched her season-high point total (19) with 15 points in the first half alone.

& with that Paige has 15! Watch out now 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Vvk6MsH8PD — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 27, 2025

Bueckers propelled the Wings to a 109-87 win over the Sun with a season-high 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block. The 23-year-old guard shot 8-for-10 from the field in her best shooting performance through five games this season.

As for Connecticut, veteran Tina Charles led the way in the losing effort with a game-high 27 points and six rebounds. Marina Mabrey added 19 points, but the Sun are still searching for their first win of the campaign (0-5). Bueckers' big night helped Dallas put its first tally in the win column (1-5).

The Sun will head to Indiana to take on the Fever on Friday night. They won't have to worry about Caitlin Clark as the superstar guard is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left quad strain.