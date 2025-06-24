Sun share discouraging Marina Mabrey injury update

The Connecticut Sun will be without one of their most important players for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, the Sun announced veteran guard Marina Mabrey will miss approximately 2-4 weeks with the left knee injury she suffered in Friday's game against the Dallas Wings. Mabrey sustained the injury while guarding Wings star Paige Bueckers in the second quarter of Connecticut's 86-83 loss.

Mabrey returned to the game in the second half but missed Sunday's clash with the Golden State Valkyries.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Mabrey's injury is a brutal blow to a young Sun team that currently owns the WNBA's worst record at 2-12. The 28-year-old played in all 13 games for Connecticut prior to her injury, averaging a career-high 15.2 points, five rebounds, and four assists per contest.

The Sun acquired Mabrey in a trade with the Chicago Sky ahead of the 2024 WNBA trade deadline. She began her career with the Los Angeles Sparks as the 19th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Without Mabrey, Connecticut will aim to snap out of its six-game losing skid when it visits the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.