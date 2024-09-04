The Connecticut Sun started strong but came up just short of their second consecutive victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

After falling behind early, Seattle escaped Mohegan Sun Arena with a 71-64 victory thanks to a balanced effort from its starting five. Four out of the five starters scored in double figures, including Skylar Diggins-Smith (18 points) and Jewell Loyd (17 points).

The Storm struggled from 3-point range (3-17) but were efficient inside the arc, making 26 of their 45 2-pointers (57.8 percent). Connecticut shot just 44.2 percent on 2s (19-43) and 33.3 percent (5-15) from deep.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

DeWanna Bonner (game-high 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting) and Brionna Jones (21 points) were the bright spots for the Sun. They combined to shoot 17-for-30 from the floor while the rest of the team went 7-for-28. They were the only two Connecticut players to reach double digits in the scoring column.

Check out each of DeWanna Bonner's bucket's from the Sun's matchup with the Seattle Storm

With the defeat, Connecticut is now tied with the Minnesota Lynx for second place in the WNBA standings with a 24-9 record. The Sun will look to bounce back Friday night when they host the reigning champions, the Las Vegas Aces.