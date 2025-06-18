WATCH: Alyssa Thomas gets emotional during Sun tribute video

On Wednesday night, the Connecticut Sun welcomed Alyssa Thomas back to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time since trading the five-time All-Star to the Phoenix Mercury.

Thomas spent 11 seasons with Connecticut, earning six All-Defensive nods and three All-NBA selections while winning gold medals with Team USA at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics. Before Wednesday's game, the Sun honored Thomas' legacy with a touching tribute video that brought tears to her eyes.

Watch Thomas' emotional reaction to the video below:

You can watch the tribute video here, courtesy of Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.

While Thomas has a new home out west, she will forever be remembered as one of the greatest Connecticut Sun players of all time. The Sun acquired Thomas in a draft-day trade with the New York Liberty in 2014. She was named to the 2014 WNBA All-Rookie Team and went on to enjoy 11 memorable seasons in Connecticut, averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.6 steals over 320 games.

Thomas led the Mercury to an 83-75 win over her former team with 14 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. She helped Phoenix improve to 9-4 on the season while Connecticut fell to 2-9 for the first time in franchise history.