Cleveland, Detroit respond to Sophie Cunningham's WNBA expansion comments

The folks in Cleveland and Detroit are pushing back on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham with some civic pride after Cunningham questioned the WNBA's choice of expansion to those markets.

The social media accounts for each city posted responses to Cunningham, who said Tuesday she wasn't sure “how excited people are to be going to Detroit or (Cleveland).”

The X account for Cleveland posted a video of Fever star Caitlin Clark talking about having a good time in Cleveland during the 2024 Final Four in college, noting: “Sophie, your teammate doesn't seem to think Cleveland is too bad!”

Sophie, your teammate doesn’t seem to think Cleveland is too bad!



We’re proud to have been chosen to host a WNBA team and any player who comes here will feel that legendary passion Cleveland sports fans show our teams! https://t.co/FVQ2NjkmdO pic.twitter.com/dVTCud6w7x — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) July 1, 2025

As for Detroit, the city posted on X about the former Shock franchise's strong attendance record and noted: “Detroit is a sports town.”

The last time we were home to a WNBA team (Detroit Shock) we ranked top five in attendance for five straight seasons, No. 1 in attendance for three straight seasons and set a single-game attendance record of 22,076 fans at Game 3 of the 2003 WNBA Finals.



Additionally more than… https://t.co/ePZhzQE1f3 — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) July 1, 2025

The WNBA on Monday announced its plans to add three more expansion teams by 2030. The league already had plans to add franchises in Toronto and Portland next season. The three new teams will play in Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029) and Philadelphia (2030), giving the league 18 teams.

Cunningham, a seven-year veteran who spent her first six years in Phoenix, expressed skepticism over the latest choices, two of which — Cleveland and Detroit — have already seen WNBA franchises come and go.

Portland was awarded the 15th WNBA franchise and will begin play in 2026.