Nike sells out Caitlin Clark edition of signature Kobe shoes in minutes

Caitlin Clark took over the sneaker world on Monday.
The WNBA star and Nike dropped a player edition of the Kobe V Protro in an Indiana Fever colorway of Midnight Navy, Bright Crimson and University Gold.
The draw for the Clark PE shoes opened at 10 a.m. ET on Monday and closed within a few minutes. From there, fans crossed their fingers with hopes they would get the chance to purchase the $190 sneakers.
It wasn't immediately clear how many pairs of the coveted kicks were sold, but they have already popped up on re-sale markets at a $350 price.
Before getting her own player edition from Nike, Clark had worn an array of Kobe models at the University of Iowa and with the Fever in her early WNBA career.
Clark signed a reported eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike in April 2024 just a week after the Fever selected her No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft.