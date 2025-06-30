Nike sells out Caitlin Clark edition of signature Kobe shoes in minutes

Caitlin Clark took over the sneaker world on Monday.

The WNBA star and Nike dropped a player edition of the Kobe V Protro in an Indiana Fever colorway of Midnight Navy, Bright Crimson and University Gold.

A detail view of the Caitlin Clark player edition Nike Kobe V Protro sneakers worn by the Indiana Fever star in the fourth quarter against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 17, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The draw for the Clark PE shoes opened at 10 a.m. ET on Monday and closed within a few minutes. From there, fans crossed their fingers with hopes they would get the chance to purchase the $190 sneakers.

It wasn't immediately clear how many pairs of the coveted kicks were sold, but they have already popped up on re-sale markets at a $350 price.

Before getting her own player edition from Nike, Clark had worn an array of Kobe models at the University of Iowa and with the Fever in her early WNBA career.

The Nike Kobe sneakers worn by Caitlin Clark before the Indiana Fever's game against the Golden State Valkyries on June 19, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Nike Kobe sneakers worn by Caitlin Clark before the Indiana Fever's game against the Seattle Storm on June 24, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. (Soobum Im/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark signed a reported eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike in April 2024 just a week after the Fever selected her No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft.

Rarely does an athlete have five standout moments in a single year. Caitlin Clark enjoyed such an experience in 2024. Here’s a look back at the year that was for the former Iowa and now Fever superstar.