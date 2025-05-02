The Kentucky Derby post positions with the most and fewest winners

The stage is set for the first leg of the 2025 Triple Crown.

The 151st Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday as 20 horses will hit the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Journalism enters the Run for the Roses as a slight morning-line favorite over Sandman. Journalism (7-2) and Sandman (5-1) were randomly assigned the No. 8 and No. 17 post positions, respectively.

But, after Rodriguez (the No. 4 horse) was scratched on Thursday, both Journalism and Sandman will now move inside one position while keeping their original program number. That means, to further explain, that Journalism will still be the No. 8 horse but start from the No. 7 gate.

So, how have horses in the No. 7 and No. 16 starting gates fared historically?

Before the two most exciting minutes in sports gets underway, here's what to know about the Derby post positions:

Which Kentucky Derby post position has the most wins?

The highest number of Derby winners have come from the No. 5 post position, according to America's Best Racing. And following Rodriguez's scratch, Admire Daytona (37-1) bumped American Promise (12-1) from that spot.

Ten of the 95 horses who began in the No. 5 gate went on to be crowned champion, more than any other post position. The most recent champion was Always Dreaming in 2017.

Meanwhile, the No. 8 and No. 10 spots have each seen nine winners, with No. 10 boasting a higher winning percentage. Burnham Square (18-1) and Flying Mohawk (34-1) will start from the No. 8 and No. 10 post positions, respectively.

Which Kentucky Derby post position has the fewest wins?

Sandman was originally slated to start from the No. 17 gate, which is the only post position that's never produced a champion. But now Sovereignty (10-1) has the unenviable task of trying to break the Kentucky Derby curse. Of the 45 horses to start from the No. 17 gate, zero were winners.

Sandman's new gate, No. 16, has seen four wins in 52 starts, with the last being Animal Kingdom in 2011. Meanwhile, Journalism's No. 7 post position is tied for the fourth-most Derby wins with eight. Mandaloun in 2021 was the most recent winner from that spot.

Kentucky Derby winners by post position

Generally speaking, it’s more advantageous to start from a gate located toward the middle. Being too far inside could make it difficult to get out in front of a large field.

While the No. 1 and 2 post positions have produced a combined 15 champions, it’s been nearly 40 years since the last one. And Mystik Dan last year became the first horse since 1998 to win from the No. 3 gate.

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, with Sierra Leone and Forever Young following in 2nd and 3rd.

Starting too far outside, meanwhile, creates a longer path to the inside of the track. The No. 17 through No. 20 post positions have combined for five victories in 132 starts.

Here’s a full look at Kentucky Derby winners by post position, according to America’s Best Racing:

1: 8 wins in 95 starts, last winner in 1986

2: 7 wins in 95 starts, last winner in 1978

3: 6 wins in 95 starts, last winner in 2024

4: 5 wins in 94 starts, last winner in 2010

5: 10 wins in 95 starts, last winner in 2017

6: 2 wins in 95 starts, last winner 1993

7: 8 wins in 94 starts, last winner in 2021

8: 9 wins in 94 starts, last winner in 2023

9: 4 wins in 91 starts, last winner in 1972

10: 9 wins in 88 starts, last winner in 2005

11: 2 wins in 84 starts, last winner in 1988

12: 3 wins in 80 starts, last winner in 1971

13: 5 wins in 78 starts, last winner in 2016

14: 2 wins in 68 starts, last winner in 1961

15: 6 wins in 63 starts, last winner in 2020

16: 4 wins in 52 starts, last winner in 2011

17: 0 wins in 45 starts

18: 2 wins in 37 starts, last winner in 2019

19: 1 win in 31 starts, last winner in 2012

20: 2 wins in 19 starts, last winner in 2022

What are the updated Kentucky Derby post positions?

Here are the updated post positions for this weekend’s Derby, along with the morning line odds as of Thursday night:

Citizen Bull, 16-1 Neoequos, 53-1 Final Gambit, 16-1 American Promise, 12-1 Admire Daytona, 37-1 Luxor Cafe, 13-1 Journalism, 7-2 Burnham Square, 18-1 Grande, 17-1 Flying Mohawk, 34-1 East Avenue, 31-1 Publisher, 28-1 Tiztastic, 18-1 Render Judgment, 12-1 Coal Battle, 27-1 Sandman, 5-1 Sovereignty, 10-1 Chunk of Gold, 31-1 Owen Almighty, 40-1 Baeza, 34-1

