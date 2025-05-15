Trending
Preakness Stakes

2025 Preakness horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

The field for this year's Preakness Stakes has nine horses competing at Pimlico.

By Logan Reardon

With the Preakness Stakes approaching, it's time to look at the animals competing.

Nine of the world's fastest horses will compete at Pimlico this year in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

There are some horses that we saw at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, plus a handful of new contenders hoping to win.

Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Preakness:

How many horses are in the Preakness?

There are 18 starting gates on the Pimlico course, but this year's race is set to feature to just nine horses.

List of the Preakness horses in 2025

The group of nine horses in the 2025 field, along with their program numbers, is as follows:

  1. Goal Oriented
  2. Journalism
  3. American Promise
  4. Heart of Honor
  5. Pay Billy
  6. River Thames
  7. Sandman
  8. Clever Again
  9. Gosger

Sovereignty will not race in Baltimore after winning the Kentucky Derby. Of the nine horses racing Saturday, just three were in the Kentucky Derby: Journalism (finished second), American Promise (finished 16th) and Sandman (finished seventh). Goal Oriented, Heart of Honor, Pay Billy, River Rhames, Clever Again and Gosger will be making their Triple Crown debuts.

2025 Preakness odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Thursday):

Post positionHorse nameJockeyTrainerOdds to win
1.Goal OrientedFlavien PratBob Baffert6-1
2.JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael McCarthy8-5
3.American PromiseNik JuarezD. Wayne Lukas15-1
4.Heart of HonorSaffie OsborneJamie Osborne12-1
5.Pay BillyRaul MenaMichael Gorham20-1
6.River ThamesIrad Ortiz Jr.Todd Pletcher9-2
7.SandmanJohn VelazquezMark Casse4-1
8.Clever AgainJose OrtizSteve Asmussen5-1
9.GosgerLuis SaezBrendan Walsh20-1

Who is the favorite to win the Preakness in 2025?

After being favored to win the Kentucky Derby and finishing second, Journalism has the shortest odds to win the Preakness this year at 8-5 (as of Thursday).

It would mark the first win at Churchill Downs for jockey Umberto Rispoli, and the second for trainer Michael McCarthy (2021, Rombauer).

The 3-year-old colt got its name from co-owner Aron Wellman, who was the sports editor of the Beverly Hills High School newspaper. Journalism won four straight races prior to the Kentucky Derby and has never finished worse than third in six career races, all with Rispoli as the jockey.

