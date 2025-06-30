The top tennis players from around the world are ready to battle for greenbacks on green grass.
This year's Wimbledon is underway at the All-England Club, and competitors will have more on the line than ever before at this year's event.
The All-England Club announced a record-setting prize pool for 2025, adding to a fund that had already raised the bar in 2024.
Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková were able to cash in last year by winning the men's and women's singles tournaments, respectively. Who will walk away with the biggest paydays this year, and how much will they earn?
Here's a breakdown of the prize money at 2025 Wimbledon.
When and where is 2025 Wimbledon?
Wimbledon will take place from Monday, June 30, through Sunday, July 13.
The tournament will be held on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.
How much do Wimbledon singles winners get?
Wimbledon singles winners will earn 3,000,000 GBP, around $4.1 million, this year, an 11.1% increase from 2024.
Here's a prize money breakdown for this year's singles events:
|Gentlemen's and ladies' singles
|GBP
|USD
|Winner
|3,000,000
|$4,108,950
|Runner-up
|1,520,000
|$2,081,868
|Semifinalists
|775,000
|$1,061,478
|Quarterfinalists
|400,000
|$547,860
|Fourth round
|240,000
|$328,716
|Third round
|152,000
|$208,186
|Second round
|99,000
|$135,595
|First round
|66,000
|$90,396
How much do Wimbledon doubles winners get?
Wimbledon doubles winners will earn a combined 680,000 GBP, approximately $931,362, per pair this year, which is a 4.6% bump from last year
Here's a prize money breakdown for this year's doubles events:
|Gentlemen's and ladies' doubles
|GBP
|USD
|Winner
|680,000
|$931,362
|Runner-up
|345,000
|$472,529
|Semifinalists
|174,000
|$238,319
|Quarterfinalists
|87,500
|$119,844
|Third round
|43,750
|$59,922
|Second round
|26,000
|$35,610
|First round
|16,500
|$22,599
2025 Wimbledon total prize pool
The men's and women's singles tournaments will each have a prize pool of 19,414,000 GDP, around $26.6 million, this year, which is an 8.2% increase from 2024.
The men's and women's doubles tournaments will each have a prize pool of 3,017,000 GDP, approximately $4,132,234, this year, which is a 4.4% increase from 2024.