This hotel room asks the polarizing question: Are tennis balls yellow or green?

Are tennis balls yellow or green?

This age-old debate has sparked countless discussions and divided opinions across the nation. Even tennis, Roger Federer has weighed in on the topic.

In a recent survey conducted by IHG Hotels and Resorts, 56% of Americans believe a tennis ball is yellow, while 44% are convinced it is green*.

To settle the debate once and for all, the "IHG Rally Room" -- a tennis-ball-themed suite -- was born.

The over-the-top suite is divided down the middle by a tennis court center line with one half featuring vibrant green decor while the other half highlights striking yellow touches.

The green side is decked out with stylish green throw pillows and blankets. There is also a pair of electric green low-top sneakers, a visor and a tennis racquet to complete the look.

The yellow side features a cozy yellow run along with a ball-filled lamp along with a vintage yellow telephone and a clock. There is also a pair of yellow high-top sneakers, a baseball cap and a yellow tennis racquet, of course.

IHG is embracing this light-hearted debate by launching an over-the-top, tennis-ball-themed suite that consumers can stay in that caters to both sides of the court: the "IHG Rally Room." Credit: IHG Hotels and Resorts

If you’re dreaming of a tennis-filled getaway, you’re in luck! The suite is available for stays at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in NYC and the Hotel Indigo Atlanta Downtown from August 26th through the two weeks of the U.S. Open.

To reserve your spot, simply email ExperienceIHG@ihg.com. The suite is complimentary, but occupancy is limited and subject to availability.

Whether you see yellow or green, this showdown of colors is sure to be a Grand Slam.

*According to a survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts and executed by SurveyMonkey that polled more than 2,000 American adults.