How to watch the 2023 US Open men's semifinals, finals

A U.S. Open champion will be crowned on Sunday.

With the final days of the New York Grand Slam ahead of us, the stakes are higher than ever and so are the winnings.

Just like last year, the U.S. Open men's semifinals will feature one American -- Ben Shelton -- who is trying to become the first player to lift the men's trophy since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the U.S. Open men's semifinals and finals:

Who is in the U.S. Open men's semifinals?

The semifinals are set between American Ben Shelton vs. world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz vs. Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

When is the U.S. Open men's semifinals?

The semifinal between Shelton and Djokovic is set for 3 p.m. ET. The semifinal between Alcaraz and Medvedev will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the U.S. Open men's semifinals

Both matches will be available to watch on ESPN.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

Who is in the U.S. Open men's final?

The men's final will be between the winners of Shelton-Djokovic and Alcaraz-Medvedev.

When is the U.S. Open men's final?

The men's final will be played on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch the U.S. Open men's final:

The men's final can be watched on ESPN.

