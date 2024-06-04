Can Coco Gauff deny Iga Swiatek's fourth French Open crown? Here's how to watch women's semifinals

While tennis action at the French Open is dwindling, the best is yet to come in the semifinals.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has been nearly unstoppable, is set to take on American star No. 3 Coco Gauff for a spot in the final.

Swiatek's road to the semifinals has been one of the most exciting to date, as the 23-year-old battled back from being down match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round before playing flawless tennis to win her next three rounds. She only dropped two games in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals.

The Pole is on a quest to capture her fourth French Open singles title, a number that would put her past Serena Williams for Grand Slams won in Paris.

Only two women left may be able to stop her run. Here's how to catch the French Open women's semifinals action:

When are the French Open semifinals?

The women's semifinals will be played on Thursday, June 6.

Who is in the French Open women's semifinals?

The first semifinal is between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 3 Coco Gauff, while the second semifinal has not been determined yet.

It will be between the winners of No. 12 Jasmine Paolini-No. 4 Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva-No.2 Aryna Sabalenka.

How to watch the French Open women's semifinals and finals

The French Open airs live on NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel from Roland Garros in Paris.

The tournament will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The broadcast schedule for the women's semifinals and final is as follows:

Date Time (ET) Platform Round Thu., June 6 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semis ﻿ 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Semis Sat., June 8 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Final

Has Iga Swiatek faced Coco Gauff before?

Swiatek holds a 10-1 win-loss record against Gauff, with two of the wins coming from the two previous French Opens.

While Gauff brings much talent to the table, it has become quite apparent that Switaek has her number, only dropping two sets in the 11 times they have played.

Between Swiatek's confidence, versatility and firepower, it is hard to see anyone taking her down at the French Open.

Prediction: Swiatek beats Gauff 6-3, 6-4

Who has the most French Open titles in women's tennis?

Chris Evert, the Queen of Clay, holds the record with seven French Open singles titles. The rest of the best are as follows:

