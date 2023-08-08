How much do winners earn per round at the 2023 US Open?

The 2023 U.S. Open is set to serve more than aces this summer.

The New York Grand Slam announced a new all-time record for prize money. The feat comes as the U.S. Open also celebrates 50 years of equal prize money with the 1973 edition becoming the first major to offer the same purse for men and women.

The tournament has come a long way from 50 years ago when the champions were each awarded $25,000 for a total purse of $100,000.

With the 2023 U.S. Open slated to begin on August 28, here's how much winners will earn per round:

What is the total purse at the U.S. Open?

The 2023 U.S. Open will feature an 8% increase from 2022's total purse for a grand total of $65 million.

How much do champions of the U.S. Open get?

The men's and women's singles champions each get to take home $3 million.

This amount is a 15% increase from 2022 when the total was $2.6 million.

How much do players at the U.S. Open win per round?

A breakdown by round of the 2023 U.S. Open is as follows: