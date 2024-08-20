Coco Gauff honored on Wheaties box 1 year after US Open title

Tennis star Coco Gauff will grace the iconic Wheaties orange box in time for the 2024 U.S. Open.

The defending tournament champion succeeds sports icon Billie Jean King, who was highlighted by the brand earlier this year.

“It is an honor to be on the next Wheaties box, especially as the legendary Billie Jean King passes the historic ‘Wheaties Champion’ title onto me,” said Gauff. “I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big.”

To honor the passing of the torch, Gauff will join King on stage during U.S. Open Fan Week on Tuesday, Aug. 20, to celebrate the transition of greatness. The two stars will share their experiences from the worlds of sports and activism and how those opportunities have shaped their characters.

Gauff has displayed her tenacious spirit in spaces that go beyond the tennis court. She is known to use her voice to fight social and racial inequalities while working to make tennis more accessible for children in underprivileged communities.

In 2023, then-19-year-old Gauff became the youngest American to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999. The WTA ranked No. 3 was also the only athlete and youngest honoree named to TIME’s Women of the Year list in 2024.

“At the age of 20, Coco Gauff is already showing the world that anything is possible when you dare to dream — the definition of a Wheaties Champion,” said KC Glaser, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties. “We are thrilled to recognize Coco as our newest Wheaties champion amid her incredible season on the court and her ongoing activism work off the court.”

Gauff’s limited edition Wheaties box will be available at major retailers this month starting for $6.19.

Coco Gauff, 19, beat Aryna Sabalebka Saturday to win the U.S. Open.