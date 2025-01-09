Atmosphere ahead of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 9, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.

We're only a few days into 2025, but it's already time for the first tennis Grand Slam of the year.

The Australian Open, as always, kicks off the season with the first of four Grand Slams to be held throughout the year. While it doesn't have an iconic surface like the clay at Roland-Garros or the grass at Wimbledon, the hard surface can truly separate good from great.

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, two of the biggest stars in the modern era, routinely dominated down under. Djokovic has 10 titles (and possibly counting) in Melbourne, while Williams took home seven titles in her storied career.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Australian Open:

When is the 2025 Australian Open?

The 2025 Australian Open will be played from Sunday, Jan. 12, to Sunday, Jan. 26.

Where is the Australian Open held?

Since 1988, the Australian Open has been played at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria. This will be the 113th edition of the Aussie Open and the 38th consecutive played at this location.

What is the Australian Open schedule for 2025?

It's a two-week, seven-round grind to win the Australian Open. Here are the men's and women's schedules by round:

Men's singles

First round: Jan. 12-13

Second round: Jan. 15

Third round: Jan. 17

Fourth round: Jan. 19

Quarterfinals: Jan. 21

Semifinals: Jan. 24

Finals: Jan. 26

Women's singles

First round: Jan. 12-13

Second round: Jan. 15

Third round: Jan. 17

Fourth round: Jan. 19

Quarterfinals: Jan. 21

Semifinals: Jan. 23

Finals: Jan. 25

How to watch the 2025 Australian Open

All action will air on ESPN networks and the Tennis Channel. You can also stream it online through ESPN here.

Australian Open draw for 2025

The seeds were revealed for the men's and women's singles tournaments this week, with the top 32 players in each bracket ranked before the remaining spots are filled in. Here are the seeds for the Australian Open:

Men's singles

Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Taylor Fritz Daniil Medvedev Casper Ruud Novak Djokovic Alex de Minaur Andrey Rublev Grigor Dimitrov Stefanos Tsitsipas Tommy Paul Holger Rune Ugo Humbert Jack Draper Lorenzo Musetti Frances Tiafoe Hubert Hurkacz Karen Khachanov Arthur Fils Ben Shelton Sebastian Korda Alejandro Tabilo Jiří Lehečka Alexei Popyrin Tomáš Macháč Jordan Thompson Sebastián Báez Félix Auger-Aliassime Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Francisco Cerúndolo Flavio Cobolli

Novak Djokovic completed his career "Golden Slam" winning his Olympic gold medal in men's singles tennis. So what is a "Golden Slam" and how many times has it been done?

Women's singles

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Świątek Coco Gauff Jasmine Paolini Zheng Qinwen Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Emma Navarro Daria Kasatkina Danielle Collins Paula Badosa Diana Shnaider Anna Kalinskaya Mirra Andreeva Beatriz Haddad Maia Jeļena Ostapenko Marta Kostyuk Donna Vekić Madison Keys Karolína Muchová Victoria Azarenka Katie Boulter Magdalena Fręch Yulia Putintseva Liudmila Samsonova Ekaterina Alexandrova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Elina Svitolina Linda Nosková Leylah Fernandez Maria Sakkari Dayana Yastremska

2025 Australian Open bracket

With 128 players in both the men's and women's singles tournament, the full brackets can be hard to figure out in the opening rounds. Here are some of the potential big-name matchups:

Men's singles

Third round: Alexander Zverev (2) vs. Nick Kyrgios

Quarterfinals: Taylor Fritz (4) vs. Daniil Medvedev (5)

Quarterfinals: Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs. Novak Djokovic (7)

Women's singles

Fourth round: Coco Gauff (3) vs. Naomi Osaka

Quarterfinals: Iga Świątek (2) vs. Emma Navarro (8)

Semifinals: Coco Gauff (3) vs. Aryna Sabalenka (1)

You can look through the entire bracket for men's here and women's here.

Here are five things to know about Spanish professional tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

Australian Open prize money for 2025

There's even more on the line this year in Melbourne. The total prize money for 2025 has been increased by 11.56% compared to 2024, with the two singles champions each receiving about $2.15 million (up from $1.95 million last year). The total purse is a tournament-record 96.5 million Australian dollars, which is about $60 million U.S. dollars.

When is the 2025 Australian Open final?

The women's final will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by the men's final on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Who won the Australian Open last year?

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller for his first career Grand Slam title last January. The Italian overcame a two-set deficit to fight back and defeat the Russian.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen for her second consecutive Australian Open title. The Belarusian star did not lose a set in the entire tournament.